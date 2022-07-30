Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc top the field in first two practice sessions in Budapest as hit practice three for the Hungary Grand Prix.

Saturday brings the final practice session for Sunday's Hungary Grand Prix in Budapest, as well as the last opportunity for Formula 1 drivers to zero in their car's setup before qualifying later in the day.

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix Practice 3 Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari posted the best time in the first practice session on Friday, followed by defending world champion Max Verstappen and Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc.

In the second practice later in the day, Leclerc had the best lap, with McLaren Mercedes driver Lando Norris 0.217 seconds slower and Sainz posting the third-best circuit.

Budapest's Hungaroring opened in 1986 and was most recently modified in 2003. The 2.722-mile track was the site for the first Formula 1 race held behind the Iron Curtain and is a street circuit similar to Monaco's tight and twisty layout. In fact, the course is nicknamed "Monaco without the buildings."

Two current drivers on the F1 circuit have won at Hungaroring. Lewis Hamilton has a record eight victories, including a string of three straight from 2018-20. Sebastian Vettel won in 2015 and 2017 and played a key role in preventing Hamilton from a fourth consecutive win last year.

Esteban Ocon won last year's Grand Prix while Vettel crossed the finish line second. He was later disqualified over a post-race fuel sample problem and Hamilton was awarded second place.

