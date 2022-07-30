Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Practice 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc top the field in first two practice sessions in Budapest as hit practice three for the Hungary Grand Prix.

Saturday brings the final practice session for Sunday's Hungary Grand Prix in Budapest, as well as the last opportunity for Formula 1 drivers to zero in their car's setup before qualifying later in the day.

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix Practice 3 Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 3 for the Hungary Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari posted the best time in the first practice session on Friday, followed by defending world champion Max Verstappen and Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc.

In the second practice later in the day, Leclerc had the best lap, with McLaren Mercedes driver Lando Norris 0.217 seconds slower and Sainz posting the third-best circuit.

Budapest's Hungaroring opened in 1986 and was most recently modified in 2003. The 2.722-mile track was the site for the first Formula 1 race held behind the Iron Curtain and is a street circuit similar to Monaco's tight and twisty layout. In fact, the course is nicknamed "Monaco without the buildings."

Two current drivers on the F1 circuit have won at Hungaroring. Lewis Hamilton has a record eight victories, including a string of three straight from 2018-20. Sebastian Vettel won in 2015 and 2017 and played a key role in preventing Hamilton from a fourth consecutive win last year.

Esteban Ocon won last year's Grand Prix while Vettel crossed the finish line second. He was later disqualified over a post-race fuel sample problem and Hamilton was awarded second place.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix Practice 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
6:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013494593h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Practice 3

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis (7) dribbles ahead of Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Alex Roldan (16) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 23, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (not pictured) receives a yellow card during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Stream Soccer Live

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
mqdefault
entertainment

How to Watch NYC Point Gods

By Iolanda Neto3 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago