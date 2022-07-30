George Russell won his first Formula 1 pole while Ferrari grabbed the next two positions on the grid ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

George Russell piloted his Mercedes to a 1:17.377 lap in the third qualifying session on Saturday and will start in the first position for the first time in his Formula 1 career in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: July 31, 2022

Race Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Starting position is at a premium for the tight confines of Hungaroring in Budapest, a 2.722-mile layout with short straights and tight turns. Overtaking is difficult on the course, with Esteban Ocon's victory last year the first in more than a decade from outside the top four positions.

Carlos Sainz and his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, will start second and third, respectively. Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes qualified fourth while Alpine Renault teammates Ocon and Fernando Alonso make up the third row in positions five and six.

Defending world champion and current driver standings leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing will start from the 10th position after his car lost power in the final qualifying session.

Ocon started from the eighth position last year to earn his only career F1 victory. Lewis Hamilton, who will start in seventh, has won a record eight times at the Hungarian Grand Prix, most recently with three consecutive victories in 2018-20.

