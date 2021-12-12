Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enter the season's final race tied for the points lead, making this Formula 1 event must-watch theater for racing fans.
    Author:

    The 2021 Formula 1 season wraps up on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and a tight championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

    How to Watch Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Today:

    Race Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Race Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on fuboTV:

    After last week's win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton moved into a tie with Verstappen for first place, setting up what's essentially a winner-take-all battle on Sunday.

    Verstappen has the advantage going into the finale, as he'll start on the pole, with Hamilton starting second. But Hamilton was fastest in practice and the first two qualifying sessions.

    The past six races here have been won by the polesitter, while only one driver — Kimi Raikkonen in 2012 — has won at Yas Marina Circuit while starting outside of the top two. History suggests that Lewis and Verstappen will be racing for the victory on Sunday.

    Verstappen was the winner here last year while Hamilton won the two previous meetings. In fact, Hamilton has five wins in this race, the most of any driver.

    Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel are the other drivers in this field who have won at Abu Dhabi, but neither starts far enough forward to have an impact on Sunday, with Bottas starting sixth and Vettel 15th.

    Hamilton is looking to win his eighth Formula 1 title, while Verstappen is chasing his first.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

