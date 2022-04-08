Two practice sessions are on deck tonight for the Australian Grand Prix before the event this weekend. The second takes place on ESPN2.

The action starts this weekend with the qualification for the Australia Grand Prix from Melbourne’s Albert Park. This morning is practice session two. The full event will take place on Sunday after Saturday’s qualification. Today is about getting the cars on the track and drivers feeling things out. There was an initial practice session earlier this morning with the final practice runs taking place here today.

How to Watch Australia Grand Prix, Practice 2 today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Getting into a Formula 1 race car is not like anything else in the world as the race world shifts down under to the Australian Grand Prix:

This event is back on the calendar for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic took it off the calendar in both 2020 and 2021. The course has been revamped with the corners corrected to make this a better drive for the racers and for the viewers.

The week will feature these two practices today, followed by qualification on Saturday and then the event itself on Sunday.

Sebastian Vettel is in a position to win his fourth Australian Grand Prix this weekend to become only the third racer ever to win this event four times.

The last five winners were Valtteri Bottas (2019, Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (2018, 2017 Ferrari), Nico Rosberg (2016, Mercedes) and Lewis Hamilton (2015, Mercedes), with either Ferrari or Mercedes winning this race in each of the last six years.

Can someone other than a favorite, Ferrari or Mercedes, win the Australian Grand Prix this week?

