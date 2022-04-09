How to Watch Australia Grand Prix, Qualifying

Formula 1 returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 with a renovated Albert Park Circuit awaiting

Formula 1 points leader Charles Leclerc turned in the best practice lap in the first two sessions and defending series champion Max Verstappen was right behind. Drivers have one more practice session before qualifying on Saturday.

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 9, 2022

Time: 1:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The pandemic cancelled the Australian Grand Prix in both 2020 and 2021 and the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne underwent a facelift in the interim.

The entries to turns 1 and 6 were widened, while turn 3 was tightened. Turns 9-10 were eliminated and converted into a longer straightaway. The new Turn 11 is much tighter and was cambered to allow for more passing into the braking zone. The new Turn 13 was widened by 3.5 meters.

The 3.28-mile course last hosted Formula 1 cars in 2019, when Valtteri Bottas dominated the field by more than 20 seconds, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen.

Leclerc won in Bahrain to open the season and was second to Verstappen in Saudi Arabia on March 27 to open an early 12-point lead in the standings over Ferrari teammate Carlos Saenz.

