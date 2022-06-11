Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

The pole and race order will be set at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with qualifying today.

With three practices in the books, the drivers of Formula 1 retake the track for qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The eighth race on the circuit this year offers an opportunity for someone other than Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc or a member of their team to get a win this season. Through seven races, the Red Bull Racing and Ferrari Teams have won all seven races and all seven poles this season.

The Red Bull Racing Team must be motivated and excited heading into this race after signing Sergio Perez for two more years.

In the first seven races of the season, Leclerc has won five poles, with Verstappen winning one and his teammate Sergio Perez winning one too.

This season Leclerc has won twice from the pole and Verstappen once, with the other four winners coming from outside that position. Taking the pole in Formula 1 this season has proven to be a much more significant factor in the race outcomes and an indicator of winning.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes Team are the best this season through seven races sitting in fourth and sixth place, respectively, giving them an outside chance at winning this weekend.

