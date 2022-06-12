How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc grabbed the pole in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with defending race winner Sergio Pérez on the outside of Row 1

Charles Leclerc pushed his Ferrari to a 1:41.359 lap in the third qualifying session on Saturday, earning the pole position for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. But Sergio Pérez, who won last year in Baku, was just 0.282 seconds slower and starts in the second position.

How to Watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Today:

Date: June 12, 2022

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Four drivers broke 1:42 in qualifying, with Max Verstappen on the inside and Carlos Sainz on the outside of Row 2. Ferrari and Red Bull Racing locked up the first four spots on the starting grid, much as the season has played out.

Verstappen is the defending Formula 1 champion and leads the driver standings by nine points over Leclerc. Pérez is third and Mercedes driver George Russell is fourth.

Last year on the 3.73-mile Baku City Circuit, Leclerc also won the pole before Pérez pulled out the win by 1.385 seconds over Sebastian Vettel. Leclerc wound up in the fourth position.

Two weeks ago at Monaco, a similar scenario played out. Leclerc started in the first position and ended up fourth while Pérez took the victory.

