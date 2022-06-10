Skip to main content

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first of three practices for Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix hits the tracks on Thursday.

The world of Formula 1 heads to the Baku City Circuit this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This race is a 51 lap, 3.73 mile track that will test the best drivers in the world. 

The drivers get to start things off with three practice sessions starting Thursday morning and into Saturday, before qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday.

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 1 Today:

Race Date: June 10, 2022

Race Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Max Verstappen puts you behind the wheel and in the car for the Red Bull Racing team in this virtual lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Entering this race, Verstappen has to be the favorite to not only win this race, but the season overall in Formula 1.

He has four wins this season in seven races, including three in a row before finishing third in the last race on the circuit in Monaco. This season Verstappen has separated himself as the best driver in Formula 1 and his Red Bull Racing team has been a huge plus in getting him to the finish line in first place.

Sergio Perez has been a perfect teammate for Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing team, finishing fourth, second, second, fourth, second and first in the six races he finished this season.

The duo will be sure to strategize on the track this week in practice and ahead of qualifying and the race to give themselves the advantage and opportunity to get their sixth win in eight races this season.

