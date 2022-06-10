Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Drivers get a second opportunity to test their setups on the challenging Baku City Circuit on Friday.

Friday's second practice session gives Formula 1 drivers another opportunity to get a firsthand look at the Baku City Circuit in advance of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. A third practice is set for Saturday prior to qualifying.

How to Watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice 2 Today:

Date: June 10, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice 2 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took the pole before Sergio Pérez of Red Bull Racing won a narrow victory on race day, beating Sebastian Vettel by 1.385 seconds.

Two weeks ago in Monaco, a similar scenario played out. Leclerc started in the first position before Pérez nabbed a narrow victory at the finish line. 

The Baku City Circuit is 3.73 miles and features an extremely long straight along the shoreline, as well as narrow corners through the Baku's Old City area. It is Formula 1's third-longest course.

Teams have a difficult challenge preparing for Baku because of the vast differences on the course. They can opt for downforce to help in the tight sections or reduce drag to maximize speed on the mile-long straightaway.

Regional restrictions may apply.

