Charles Leclerc's Ferrari topped Red Bull Racing's duo in Friday's practice sessions. What will Saturday look like?

Drivers will get one more chance to test their Formula 1 cars before qualifying on Saturday, with the third practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix set for Saturday afternoon local time.

How to Watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice 3 Today:

Date: June 11, 2022

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Charles Leclerc piloted his Ferrari around the 3.73-mile course in the second practice session on Friday in 1:43.224, 0.248 seconds faster than Red Bull Racing's Sergio Pérez. Max Verstappen, the reigning series champion from Red Bull Racing, had the third-fastest time.

Pérez is the defending champion on the Baku City Circuit, a challenging layout that combines tight twists and turns through the Old City with a very long straight stretch along the Caspian Sea shoreline.

Through seven of the season's 23 races, Verstappen holds a nine-point lead over Leclerc in the driver standings. Pérez is third, 15 points behind his teammate, and is coming off his first win of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29.

Pérez posted the best time in the first practice session, but drivers trimmed a couple of seconds off those initial efforts during Practice 2. Leclerc and Verstappen were also the other top drivers in P1.

There was a considerable gap between the top three and the rest of the pack. Leclerc, Pérez and Verstappen all posted sub-1:44 laps while no other driver was able to break that barrier.

