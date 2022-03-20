Skip to main content

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Race: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last season ended in a major controversy that fans are still talking about heading into the new Formula 1 season.

Max Verstappen ended up winning the 2021 Formula 1 championship, edging out Lewis Hamilton. The two drivers came into that race tied in points, and a controversial call didn't allow Hamilton to pit but allowed Verstappen to pit, was the difference in the race.

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Race today:

Race Date: March 20, 2022

Practice Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Race online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today starts a new season of Formula 1 with both Verstappen and Hamilton gunning for another title. Hamilton had the chance to win championship No. 8, which no driver has ever done before. He is tied with legendary driver Michael Schumacher with seven titles.

The stage is set for another competitive season for all of these drivers. Nikita Mazepin was dropped from Haas F1 and was replaced by Kevin Magnussen. Kimi Raikkonen retired from the sport and will not be competing this season.

Magnussen had a very solid practice session and could be a dark horse to contend for a win today.

Tune in to ESPN at 10:55 a.m. ET to see which of these drivers will finish in the No. 1 spot at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Bahrain Grand Prix, Race

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

