How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time.

The race hasn't officially begun, but the first practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix begins early Friday morning.

The Formula 1 2022 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix. It will renew the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Reigning world champion Verstappen is under a new kind of pressure in 2022 as he begins his title defense, while Hamilton is right behind him in this new season.

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 1 Today:

Race Date: March 17, 2022

Race Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One more practice round will take place on Friday, while another will be on Saturday, along with qualifying times before the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on March 20.

George Russell will join Hamilton at Mercedes for his first race as a full-time member of the team this weekend.

Ferrari and McLaren are once again expected to push hard this season and both will be eager to show they are ready to win. 

At the back of the grid, Haas will line up for the race with returning driver Kevin Magnussen back at the wheel following the abrupt exit of Nikita Mazepin due to sanctions placed on the Russian driver and his oligarch father Dmitry.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

