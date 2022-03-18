How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The end of the last Formula 1 season was controversial as many fans believed Lewis Hamilton's championship was stolen away by Max Verstappen. Hamilton was on his way to championship No. 8, which would have been a record.
How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2 today:
Practice Date: March 18, 2022
Practice Time: 10:55 a.m. ET
TV: ESPNEWS (G)
Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Many Formula 1 drivers have gained notoriety among motorsport fans over the last few years. Hamilton, Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Riccardo, Lando Norris, and a few others have become notable drivers in the United States.
This testing session will be a big part of the day for these drivers who have not been able to get into their cars since the championship race. Verstappen will be getting into his car as a champion with his sights set on repeating. This will be the first step on his path to do that.
Hamilton will be eyeing championship No. 8 as several fans will be watching this seeing how his car will look ahead of the race. Tune in to ESPNEWS (G) today at 10:55 a.m. ET to see who is the fastest in the practice session.
Regional restrictions may apply.