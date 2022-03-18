Skip to main content

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula 1 drivers will be taking the track for a second practice session to test how fast their cars are ahead of the Bahrain GP.

The end of the last Formula 1 season was controversial as many fans believed Lewis Hamilton's championship was stolen away by Max Verstappen. Hamilton was on his way to championship No. 8, which would have been a record.

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2 today:

Practice Date: March 18, 2022

Practice Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many Formula 1 drivers have gained notoriety among motorsport fans over the last few years. Hamilton, Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Riccardo, Lando Norris, and a few others have become notable drivers in the United States. 

This testing session will be a big part of the day for these drivers who have not been able to get into their cars since the championship race. Verstappen will be getting into his car as a champion with his sights set on repeating. This will be the first step on his path to do that.

Hamilton will be eyeing championship No. 8 as several fans will be watching this seeing how his car will look ahead of the race. Tune in to ESPNEWS (G) today at 10:55 a.m. ET to see who is the fastest in the practice session.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
