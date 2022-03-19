Skip to main content

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Formula 1 season has officially begun as teams will be qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix today.

As the Formula 1 racing scene seems to be moving into American markets, fans will be able to have access to more of the racing they usually see from afar. Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix will be today and teams will be able to see how their cars are feeling to start the year.

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Qualifying today:

Practice Date: March 19, 2022

Practice Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reigning champion Max Verstappen had the fastest times in practice yesterday and will look to carry that momentum into today's qualifying sessions. Lewis Hamilton was not as fast and will need to figure out how to out-run Verstappen if he wants to qualify on the pole in Bahrain.

Fans will also be able to see stars like Lando Norris and Daniel Riccardo, two names that have been making the rounds on social media over the last few months. Both Norris and Riccardo will need to be faster than the aforementioned drivers if they want a shot at winning the race.

Tune in to ESPNEWS (G) at 10:55 a.m. ET to see who will finish the day as today's pole-sitter.

Regional restrictions may apply.

