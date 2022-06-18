Through two practice sessions, the Red Bull Racing Team is at it again, looking to claim another victory on the Formula 1 circuit at the Canada Grand Prix this weekend. This is the final practice session for other drivers to make an impact and get used to the track, ahead of qualifying later today and the race itself on Sunday.

How to Watch Canada Grand Prix, Practice 3 today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In the first practice session, Max Verstappen might as well have been playing a video game as he finished ahead of the pack in 27 laps, then did it again in the second practice session. Like in most sessions for a race, Verstappen is winning with top times only fractions of a second ahead of his peers.

That is all it takes, where races are decided not by inches or miles, but seconds and milliseconds on the track.

Verstappen is also coming off a win last week at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing ahead of his teammate on the Red Bull Racing Team and creating more separation between them and the Ferrari team.

This is another huge race for the two teams as Verstappen and crew can really create a gap between them and Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari Team.

Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz has had the best showing combined in his two practice sessions. It will take a great effort and near-perfect driving to overcome Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing Team this weekend.

