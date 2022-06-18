The Red Bull Racing Team has been on another level this season as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez look to get another win this weekend on the Formula 1 circuit at the Canada Grand Prix. The drivers have all run through three practice sessions, setting the stage for this qualifying session to build out the race order, the pole and the path to victory for one driver.

How to Watch Canada Grand Prix, Qualifying today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Watch Canada Grand Prix, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are loose and comfortable heading into the Canada Grand Prix today:

Verstappen controlled the first two practice sessions, with his teammate Perez struggling more than he is used to with a fourth and 11th place finish in those sessions. These two have absolutely dominated the season to date.

The duo finished first and second respectively at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last week, which has become par for the course this season.

Verstappen has five wins in eight races this season with a third-place finish and a DNF (did not finish) overall.

His teammate, Perez, has one win, four second-place finishes, two fourth-place finishes and a DNF himself.

The Red Bull Racing Team has been as dominant as any individual team has been in recent years thanks to the great driving of Verstappen and Perez this season.

Heading into this race, Verstappen has 150 points and Perez has 129 points as the top two drivers on the Formula 1 circuit. Their chief rivals are the Ferrari team, with Charles Leclerc at 116 points and Carlos Sainz at 83 points with George Russell (99 points) of the Mercedes Team filling out the rest of the top five.

Regional restrictions may apply.