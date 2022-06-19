Skip to main content

How to Watch Canadian Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing Team win their sixth in a row at the Canadian Grand Prix today?

All season the best team in Formula 1 has been the Red Bull Racing Team. It will look to win another race at the Canadian Grand Prix on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Star driver Max Verstappen sits on the pole today, while his teammate Sergio Perez is back in the 13th slot providing less support as they will have to strategize to get their seventh win this season.

How to Watch Canada Grand Prix today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch Canada Grand Prix online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Verstappen puts you behind the wheel at the Canada Grand Prix for a virtual lap with the Red Bull Racing Team:

The Red Bull Racing Team has the first and 13th slots to start today, while their chief rivals over on the Ferrari Team, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, are starting from the third and 19th, respectively.

Those starting positions will create opportunities for Alpine with Fernando Alonso starting in the second position and Esteban Ocon in the seventh position. They have the opportunity to get their first win of the season.

The Mercedes Team of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are starting from the fourth and eighth slots themselves today.

Entering the race today, Verstappen is the heavy favorite to win at -280, no other driver has close odds with Sainz (+390) the next best bet and Alonso (+1200) third best.

Perez, Leclerc and Hamilton (+2500) all have good odds as an underdog capable of winning today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

