How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Formula 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Max Verstappen grabs the pole position and eight extra driver points with a win in Saturday's Sprint. On Sunday, he and the field take on the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Defending Formula 1 series champion Max Verstappen and 2022 points leader Charles Leclerc will start side-by-side at the front of the grid Sunday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy after Verstappen passed Leclerc with two laps remaining to win Saturday's 21-lap Sprint.

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Formula 1 Today:

Race Date: April 24, 2022

Race Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sunday's race will cover 63 laps around the 3.05-mile Imola course. Verstappen won last year by 22 seconds over Lewis Hamilton. This is the third year of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Hamilton winning the inaugural run in 2020.

Leclerc retains a commanding 40-point lead in the driver standings through three events plus Saturday's sprint. Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz is second after earning five points with a four-place finish Saturday.

The Sprint format changed this year, awarding points to the top eight finishers rather than just the top three. Verstappen picked up eight points to move up to fifth in the standings. Leclerc got seven and Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull Racing RBPT teammate, moved into fourth in the standings by picking up six points.

Perez and Sainz are on Row 2 Sunday, with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren Mercedes cars together on Row 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Formula 1

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
