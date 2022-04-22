As the racers get set for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, practice starts on Friday.

The third year running of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix might end up being the rubber match between the race's two previous winners, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton won in 2020 while the two battled in 2021 before Verstappen was able to take control just enough to grab the win.

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1 today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was won by Verstappen out of the Red Bull Racing-Honda team:

The race itself will take place this Sunday morning from the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Italy. This is only the third running of the race, so there is not a ton of history other than between the previous two winners.

Formula 1 is coming off of the Australian Grand Prix where Hamilton finished in fourth place as Charles Leclerc took the win.

Today will feature practices for the racers as they get used to the track and the race format overall.

The second practice will be on Saturday a day ahead of the race.

As of today, the favorite is Leclerc (+105) to win for the first time at this race, with Verstappen (+180) just behind him. Hamilton (+1800) has the fifth-best odds to become the first two-time winner at this new event on the Formula 1 schedule.

Leclerc is coming off a win in Australia and finished fourth in this event last year and sixth the previous year.

Lando Norris (+8000) has good odds for this race to win as well, finishing third last year and fourth the year before.

