Skip to main content

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the racers get set for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, practice starts on Friday.

The third year running of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix might end up being the rubber match between the race's two previous winners, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton won in 2020 while the two battled in 2021 before Verstappen was able to take control just enough to grab the win.

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1 today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was won by Verstappen out of the Red Bull Racing-Honda team:

The race itself will take place this Sunday morning from the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Italy. This is only the third running of the race, so there is not a ton of history other than between the previous two winners.

Formula 1 is coming off of the Australian Grand Prix where Hamilton finished in fourth place as Charles Leclerc took the win.

Today will feature practices for the racers as they get used to the track and the race format overall.

The second practice will be on Saturday a day ahead of the race.

As of today, the favorite is Leclerc (+105) to win for the first time at this race, with Verstappen (+180) just behind him. Hamilton (+1800) has the fifth-best odds to become the first two-time winner at this new event on the Formula 1 schedule.

Leclerc is coming off a win in Australia and finished fourth in this event last year and sixth the previous year.

Lando Norris (+8000) has good odds for this race to win as well, finishing third last year and fourth the year before.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:25
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011467555h
Formula 1

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1003207584h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_13976643
entertainment

How to Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy SpecialReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Blackhawks vs. Kings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
USATSI_18117747
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Sharks

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy