Max Verstappen already claimed the pole for Saturday's sprint but Charles Leclerc already has two wins in three starts. Practice 2 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is on Saturday.

It's been feast or famine for defending Formula 1 series champion Max Verstappen in 2022, with one victory and two DNFs in three starts this season. He will have the pole for the sprint on Saturday at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Series leader Charles Leclerc is beside him on Row 1.

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 2 in Formula 1 today:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 6:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Verstappen won the pole by 0.003 seconds over Leclerc, turning in a 1:18.793 lap during the second qualifying period around the 3.05-mile Imola Circuit after Leclerc ran a 1:18.796 in the first session.

Leclerc has opened a large lead in the series standings, with a 34-point edge over George Russell after winning the Australian Grand Prix on April 10. Sergio Perez finished second and Russell was third.

The 24-year-old Leclerc is in his fifth season on the Formula 1 circuit after finishing seventh in the standings last season. His best career finish was fourth in 2019.

In Australia, Verstappen was hot on Leclerc's heels peeling off the course on turn No. 2 and summoning marshals to extinguish a fire in his burning car.

The race weekend in Italy follows a different format, with the qualifying taking place between the two practice sessions before Saturday afternoon's 21-lap sprint race that will determine the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix and provide a second opportunity to earn championship points this weekend.

