Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Early point leader Leclerc wins the pole as Formula 1 returns to Albert Park Circuit for the first time since 2019.

Charles Leclerc turned in the only lap faster than 1:18 in Saturday's qualifying and has the pole for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Leclerc, who leads the series points race through two events, is on the inside of Row 1, with defending series champ Max Verstappen on the outside.

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: April 10, 2022

Race Time: 12:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, is second in the standings and starts Sunday at the renovated Albert Park Circuit out of the ninth position. Row 2 on the grid includes Sergio Perez, a teammate of Verstappen with Red Bull Racing RBPT, on the inside and Lando Norris on the outside.

Valtteri Bottas is the defending champion, though the race was in 2019, and is starting in the 12th position.

Leclerc has sped to a 12-point lead through two races, winning in Bahrain in the series opener and finishing second to Verstappen in Saudi Arabia on March 27. Sainz has 33 points with a second and third. Lewis Hamilton got the final podium spot in Bahrain on March 20.

The drivers will run 58 laps and cover 190.216 miles on the 3.28-mile temporary street circuit, which was redesigned during the pandemic and features 14 turns, down from its previous 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011192103h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18042424
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Oilers in Canada

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
USATSI_18034085
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
USATSI_17711085
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch Canada vs. Sweden in Men's Curling Semifinal

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
imago0030453085h
Boxing

How to Watch Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
imago0037617979h
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Herediano vs. Grecia

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_13580229
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_13577743
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Charleston Battery at San Diego Loyal SC

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_17902561
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona State Spring Game

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy