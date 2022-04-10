Early point leader Leclerc wins the pole as Formula 1 returns to Albert Park Circuit for the first time since 2019.

Charles Leclerc turned in the only lap faster than 1:18 in Saturday's qualifying and has the pole for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Leclerc, who leads the series points race through two events, is on the inside of Row 1, with defending series champ Max Verstappen on the outside.

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: April 10, 2022

Race Time: 12:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, is second in the standings and starts Sunday at the renovated Albert Park Circuit out of the ninth position. Row 2 on the grid includes Sergio Perez, a teammate of Verstappen with Red Bull Racing RBPT, on the inside and Lando Norris on the outside.

Valtteri Bottas is the defending champion, though the race was in 2019, and is starting in the 12th position.

Leclerc has sped to a 12-point lead through two races, winning in Bahrain in the series opener and finishing second to Verstappen in Saudi Arabia on March 27. Sainz has 33 points with a second and third. Lewis Hamilton got the final podium spot in Bahrain on March 20.

The drivers will run 58 laps and cover 190.216 miles on the 3.28-mile temporary street circuit, which was redesigned during the pandemic and features 14 turns, down from its previous 16.

