How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix, Practice 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Drivers have one last trial before qualifying for the Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix. Practice No. 3 takes place on Friday night.

Not surprisingly, Ferrari dominated the first two practice sessions on Friday afternoon just as the team has dominated the early-season Formula 1 standings. The racers get one more rehearsal session on Saturday (Friday night ET) before qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix, Practice 3 Today:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream Practice 3 for the Australia Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc went 1-2 for Ferrari in the first practice session, with Leclerc posting the best lap time of the day in the second session at 1:18.978, less than a quarter-second better than Max Verstappen.

Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain and finished second on March 27 in Saudi Arabia to open a 12-point lead in the Formula 1 driver standings. His Ferrari teammate, Saenz, is second, with Verstappen — last year's series champion — third after a costly DNF in Bahrain followed by a win at Jeddah.

Formula 1 is back in Melbourne for the first time since 2019 after the last two years were cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 3.28-mile course underwent some major cosmetic changes in the interim, with some turns tightened and others widened. 

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas piloted his Mercedes to victory in the 2019 Australian Grand Prix and remains the defending champion. He topped Lewis Hamilton by 20.886 seconds while cruising to the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix, Practice 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
Time
10:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
