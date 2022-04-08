Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula 1 gets back on the track at Albert Park Circuit after a one-week break. On Thursday, practice one for the Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix takes place.

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen comes to the Australia Grand Prix off of a win on March 27 in Saudi Arabia, holding off Charles Leclerc by 0.549 seconds. The first practice session for Sunday's race is set for Thursday night (Friday afternoon in Melbourne).

How to Watch Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Practice 1 Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Live stream Practice 1 for the Australian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne has undergone some changes since it last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2019. The event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years. 

There have been changes on multiple corners, with the apex opened on some and tightened on others. The biggest change is on Turn 6, where there are 7.5 meters of new space, nearly doubling the width, which will allow cars to carry much more speed through it.

Valtteri Bottas won the last time the Australian Grand Prix was held in 2019, holding off Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen to take the victory.

Through two events, Leclerc has a 12-point lead over teammate Carlos Sainz in the driver standings, with Verstappen in third after he took a DNF in Bahrain on March 20.

