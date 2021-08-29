August 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Belgian Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Following a wet qualifier, Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix could have a variety of outcomes.
Author:

After a few weeks off, Formula 1 is back on Sunday with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. This historic 9-mile circuit held its first Belgian Grand Prix back in 1925.

It was a rainy qualifier on Saturday, which resulted in an interesting starting grid for Sunday’s event. Between crashes and a surprise driver in the front row, it should be a competitive race.

How to Watch:

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 9:00a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

You can live stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What isn’t shocking about the starting grid on Sunday is that both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are in the top three. Verstappen will start in pole position while Hamilton earned P3 in qualifying on Saturday.

What is surprising is that George Russell will be on the front row, earning P2 in the starting grid for the Belgian Grand Prix.

These three drivers will lead the pack at the start of the 44 lap race on the 7.004-kilometer Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

While Verstappen got out to an early lead this season, Lewis Hamilton has taken first place in the 2021 standings to this point. Lando Norris is currently third in points this season, but will have an uphill battle on Sunday with poor positioning due to a crash in qualifying.

A Hamilton win would be his fifth at the Belgian Grand Prix and would bring him to second all-time in wins at the event. He won here last year in the 2020 race and will look to repeat once again in 2021.

Russell’s performance will be perhaps the most interesting storyline to follow, as the 23-year-old is one of the better young drivers in the sport for Williams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

