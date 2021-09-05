How to Watch Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton lead the way in Formula One heading into the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Dutch Grand Prix will be held Sunday at Circuit Vandvoort in the Netherlands. The track, located 25 miles west of Amsterdam, is hosting its first race since 1985.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 8:55a.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Max Verstappen has earned pole position for Sunday. Just behind him in P2 is Lewis Hamilton, who is just ahead of Verstappen in the 2021 standings.

Lando Norris has the third-most points this season, but will start 13th on the grid in Sunday’s race. Valtteri Bottas is just behind him in the standings at fourth, but will have an opportunity to overtake him as he earned P3 for this race.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, who is set to retire at the end of this season, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the Dutch Grand Prix.

