How to Watch Italian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas won the qualifying race for the Italian Grand Prix but will start last after receiving a penalty for taking a new power unit. A driver who likely would have battled for the win in Sunday's race will instead start 20th.

Bottas still could contend for a strong finish in Sunday's race, but just one driver has ever won a Formula One race with a starting position worse than 19th: John Watson in the 1983 United States Grand Prix West.

The 14th round of the Formula One season will take place at Monza, a 5.793-kilometer track that has hosted the Italian Grand Prix since 1949.

Max Verstappen will start at the front of the grid. He finished second in Saturday's sprint race, finishing behind only Bottas. Verstappen already has seven victories this season, as well as 10 podium finishes in 13 events. Saturday's win extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to five points.

The Red Bull driver is trying to break Hamilton's run of four consecutive Formula One championships.

Hamilton will start fourth Sunday, behind Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Landon Norris. After winning three of the first four rounds of the season, Hamilton has won just one race since.

