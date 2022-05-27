A surging Max Verstappen is back on top of the driver's standings after a win in Spain last weekend. On Friday, the first practice for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 series returns to Circuit de Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, with the first two practice sessions scheduled for Friday. Drivers will test their cars on the 2.074-mile street course in Monaco with an eye on slowing the momentum of defending series champion Max Verstappen.

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 1 Today:

Date: May 27, 2022

Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The narrow course through the streets of Monaco features several elevation changes, tight corners and a tunnel. The race covers nearly 162 miles over 78 laps and dates to 1929.

Verstappen won here for the first time last year, taking an 8.968-second victory over Carlos Sainz. He comes to Monaco on a roll, with wins in each of the last three races on the series, including a dominant win over Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

With the win and Charles Leclerc dropping out of the race, Verstappen surged to the top of the driver's standings and now holds a six-point edge over Leclerc, a native of Monaco who is looking for his first checkered flag on his home course.

