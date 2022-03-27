How to Watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Sergio Perez made history in qualifying by becoming the first Mexican driver to take a Formula 1 pole position. Today, he competes in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

After a lengthy delay in Saturday's qualifying, Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing pulled off a stunning final lap to snatch the first position in the field with a 1:28.200 circuit around the 3.836-mile Jeddah Corniche Circuit for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

How to Watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: March 27, 2022

Race Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was an eventful qualifying session on Saturday, marked by a nearly hour-long delay after Mick Schumacher crashed hard into the wall in Turn 9. Once the track was clear, it appeared the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were set to start in the first two positions before Perez turned in his blazing final lap.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, turned in his worst qualifying effort since 2017 and will start 15th after he was eliminated from the first qualifying group. He was 16th in qualifying but moved up a spot after Schumacher's wreck.

Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain last weekend and Sainz finished second. They will have the second and third positions on the starting grid on Sunday. In the fourth spot is defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the circuit will take a week off before resuming with Round 3, the Australian Grand Prix, on April 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.