Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sergio Perez made history in qualifying by becoming the first Mexican driver to take a Formula 1 pole position. Today, he competes in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

After a lengthy delay in Saturday's qualifying, Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing pulled off a stunning final lap to snatch the first position in the field with a 1:28.200 circuit around the 3.836-mile Jeddah Corniche Circuit for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

How to Watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: March 27, 2022

Race Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was an eventful qualifying session on Saturday, marked by a nearly hour-long delay after Mick Schumacher crashed hard into the wall in Turn 9. Once the track was clear, it appeared the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were set to start in the first two positions before Perez turned in his blazing final lap.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, turned in his worst qualifying effort since 2017 and will start 15th after he was eliminated from the first qualifying group. He was 16th in qualifying but moved up a spot after Schumacher's wreck.

Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain last weekend and Sainz finished second. They will have the second and third positions on the starting grid on Sunday. In the fourth spot is defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the circuit will take a week off before resuming with Round 3, the Australian Grand Prix, on April 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010899139h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
imago1010865919h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Joventut vs. Barca in Liga ACB

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
USATSI_17931037
Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
USATSI_12964785
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
USATSI_16146439
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in College Baseball

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
USATSI_17969953
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Niners Chemnitz Brose Bamberg
Bundesliga Basketball

How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. Niners Chemnitz

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
USATSI_17965254
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_17969737
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy