Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Formula 1 season is in full swing and the field of drivers will battle to win the Spain Grand Prix today.

This has been a long, exciting weekend for the racing community with the NASCAR All-Star Weekend and the Formula 1 Spain Grand Prix today. The racers spent three sessions practicing and preparing for yesterday’s qualifying, setting up the race today with Charles Leclerc starting on the pole.

How to Watch Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

After three practices and qualifying, the racers are all set to take the track in Spain for the Spain Grand Prix today.

In his three qualifying laps, Leclerc edged out the field to take the pole and continue to showcase his skill and abilities behind the wheel. His chief rival, Max Verstappen, finished No. 2 during qualifying.

Verstappen was able to win the second lap in qualifying, but Leclerc won the first and second to edge him out overall.

Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz of the Ferrari Team, will be No. 3 on the grid at the start, with Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate on the Red Bull Racing team, will start in the No. 5 spot.

This season has been a battle between Leclerc and Verstappen, with the two winning every race this season, Leclerc with two and Verstappen with three, including the last two races on the schedule.

