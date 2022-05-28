Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The prestigious Monaco Grand Prix's narrow street course puts a premium on qualifying for drivers hoping to start up front.

The Monaco Grand Prix is set for Sunday and drivers on the Formula 1 circuit will put their cars through their paces on Saturday in qualifying.

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Today:

Date: May 28, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream qualifying for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Principality of Monaco is transformed into a racing venue each year in one of the oldest Formula 1 races on the circuit. The 2.074-mile course is narrow and features several changes in elevation and the added challenge of a tunnel.

There is little room anywhere on the track to pass and that means qualifying is more critical in Monaco than at many other venues. Of the last 17 runnings of the Monaco Grand Prix, the eventual winner started on the pole in 12 of those races.

No driver starting outside the top three has won the race since France's Olivier Panis pulled it off in 1996 for his only career victory in 157 F1 starts.

Max Verstappen, who took over the season points lead with his win at the Spanish Grand Prix, is the defending champion in Monaco. He rides a three-race winning streak into Sunday's race and had the fourth-best time in Friday's practice sessions.

Charles Leclerc, born in Monte Carlo, has never won in Monaco. This season, he has two wins and is No. 2 in the driver's standings. His DNF at Barcelona cost him the points lead as he was overtaken by Verstappen and Leclerc is now six points behind the defending series champion.

