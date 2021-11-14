How to Watch Grand Prix of Brazil

With Lewis Hamilton mired back in the starting grid, can Max Verstappen extend his points lead?

A qualifying penalty means that Lewis Hamilton, the four-time defending Formula 1 champion and the second-place driver in points this year, will start 10th for Sunday's Grand Prix of Brazil. Points leader Max Verstappen will roll off second.

How to Watch Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil Today:

Race Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Race Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Valtteri Bottas will start on the pole. The winner last month at the Turkish Grand Prix, Bottas is currently third in points.

But Verstappen, the 2019 winner of this race, should be viewed as the favorite as he looks to extend his lead in the points standings.

Hamilton is a two-time winner of this race, but starting 10th will make it tough for him to challenge in this one. The worst start ever by a winner in the Grand Prix of Brazil is sixth, but a victory from that deep in the field last happened in 1990. In fact, no one has won from a position outside of first or second since Kimi Raikkonen did it in 2007.

Also of note is that Hamilton only finished seventh in the 2019 running of this race. There was no 2020 event because of the COVID pandemic.

