How to Watch Mexico City Grand Prix

Can Max Verstappen win both of Formula 1's North American races? We find out on Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Following a win in the United States Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will try to make it two wins in a row on Sunday in the Mexico City Grand Prix. Verstappen currently holds a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton.

How to Watch Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Mexico City Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The gap back to third place Valtteri Bottas is at 103 points, making this a clear two-driver race for the title over the final five races of the Formula 1 season.

But that doesn't mean Bottas doesn't have speed, as he'll be on the pole for Sunday's race, with Hamilton starting second and Verstappen third.

Since Formula 1 returned here in 2015, three drivers have won the five runnings of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Nico Rosberg won the first one, then Hamilton in 2016. Verstappen won the next two, followed by a Hamilton win in 2019. There was no race here in 2020 because of COVID-19. Verstappen only finished sixth in that 2019 race.

Since returning, Hamilton's third-place start in 2019 was the worst start for a winner of this race. In the entire history of the event, the winner came from worse than fourth just once, when Alain Prost won from 13th in 1990.

Regional restrictions may apply.