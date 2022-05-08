Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ferrari dominates in qualifying as Leclerc wins pole for inaugural Miami Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday.

Formula 1 point leader Charles Leclerc will start on the inside of Row 1 next to Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz on Sunday afternoon for the first running of the Miami Grand Prix, a new stop for the series in the U.S. that will be run around Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: May 8, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WGXA - Macon)

Live stream the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leclerc's fastest lap in qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome was 1:28.796, enough to get him the inside position on Row 1. Saenz was 0.19 second slower.

Defending series champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez make for an all-Red Bull Racing RBPT second row on the starting grid. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is on the outside of Row 3 next to Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo Ferrari.

George Russell, Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, had the fastest time in Friday's practice session, but the magic didn't hold over to Saturday. He will start from the 12th position. 

The 3.363-mile track has 19 turns and three straightaways, with the average speed on race day anticipated to be around 139 mph. The track is temporary but was designed to have a street-course feel. 

Leclerc comes to Miami with two victories in the first four races this season and a 27-point lead over Verstappen, who won the other two starts but did not finish either of the other events.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WGXA - Macon)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18224324
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18221357
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

By Phil Watsonjust now
bad-moms
entertainment

How to Watch FXM Mother’s Day Movie MarathonReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

By Kristofer Habbas26 minutes ago
USATSI_18227231
USFL

How to Watch Gamblers vs. Breakers

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Golf Course
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago0046920812h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1001719946h
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
soccer fans
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Universidad Católica vs. Gualaceo

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago1011778958h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy