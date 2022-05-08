Ferrari dominates in qualifying as Leclerc wins pole for inaugural Miami Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday.

Formula 1 point leader Charles Leclerc will start on the inside of Row 1 next to Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz on Sunday afternoon for the first running of the Miami Grand Prix, a new stop for the series in the U.S. that will be run around Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: May 8, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WGXA - Macon)

Leclerc's fastest lap in qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome was 1:28.796, enough to get him the inside position on Row 1. Saenz was 0.19 second slower.

Defending series champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez make for an all-Red Bull Racing RBPT second row on the starting grid. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is on the outside of Row 3 next to Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo Ferrari.

George Russell, Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, had the fastest time in Friday's practice session, but the magic didn't hold over to Saturday. He will start from the 12th position.

The 3.363-mile track has 19 turns and three straightaways, with the average speed on race day anticipated to be around 139 mph. The track is temporary but was designed to have a street-course feel.

Leclerc comes to Miami with two victories in the first four races this season and a 27-point lead over Verstappen, who won the other two starts but did not finish either of the other events.

