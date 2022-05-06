How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 1

Formula 1 comes to Miami for the inaugural event around Hard Rock Stadium, with the first practice on Friday.

The Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as a Formula 1 venue this weekend at the 3.363-mile circuit with its 19 turns. Defending series champion Max Verstappen comes in off a win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Italy, on April 24.

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix, Practice 1 in Formula 1 Today:

Date: May 6, 2022

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 1 for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There will be a later practice on Friday and one early Saturday afternoon before qualifying. The race is set for Sunday afternoon.

As for the track, it featured three straightaways and potentially three DRS zones to allow for passing opportunities.

While it is a temporary course, race organizers built it to have a permanent feel as a street track winding around Hard Rock Stadium. Estimated top speeds for the circuit have been pegged as high as 198.9 mph. There are also elevation changes.

Charles Leclerc still owns a considerable lead in the driver standings despite a mishap at Imola that dropped him from second to sixth position. He leads Verstappen by 27 points despite missing the podium for the first time in four races this season.

The Miami Grand Prix is one of four North American stops on the F1 circuit this season. Montreal hosts the Canadian Grand Prix in June and the drivers will visit Austin, Texas, and Mexico City on back-to-back weekends in late October.

