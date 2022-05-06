Formula 1 drivers get a second look at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday evening at practice two ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

It's been a festive build-up to Miami's entry into Formula 1 racing and drivers have logged many laps in the simulator before getting their first opportunity to drive the new Miami International Autodrome course in Friday's practice sessions. The second practice is scheduled for Friday evening for Sunday's main event.

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix, Practice 2 in Formula 1 Today:

Date: May 6, 2022

Time: 5:25 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

The Miami course is a 3.363-mile circuit with 19 turns and three straights surrounding Hard Rock Stadium in suburban Miami Gardens. It features some changes in elevation as well.

While it is a temporary course, it will have a permanent street-circuit feel, with a combination of corners that will need to be navigated at varying speeds, making set-up a challenge.

Defending Formula 1 series champion Max Verstappen won the last event in Imola, Italy, on April 24, cruising to a 16.527-second victory over Red Bull Racing RBPT teammate Sergio Perez.

Series leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari fell to sixth after trying to overtake Perez and spinning out. He holds a 27-point lead in the standings over Verstappen, with Perez third and Mercedes driver George Russell fourth.

Regional restrictions may apply.