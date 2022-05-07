Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

George Russell piloted his Mercedes to the best practice time Friday. Now, drivers get one more run before qualifying on Saturday

George Russell posted the only sub 1:30 lap in Friday's practice sessions for Sunday's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. He drove his Mercedes to a 1:29.938 lap during the late session Friday, 0.106 seconds faster than series points leader Charles Leclerc managed on the new circuit surrounding Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 3 Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Live stream practice 3 for the Miami Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the debut of the Miami International Autodrome as Formula 1 visits South Florida for the first time. But it was a day to forget for defending series champion Max Verstappen. He posted the third-fastest lap in the first practice session before tapping the wall. He also had hydraulic problems and a fire in his rear brake ducts.

It's been that sort of a season for the Red Bull Racing RBPT star. In four races, he has two victories and two DNFs, trailing Leclerc by 27 points in the driver standings.

Leclerc had the best lap in the first practice session, leading Russell by 0.071 seconds. Verstappen was third but ran only 14 laps. The second practice session, with a new gearbox on board, saw him complete just one lap around the 3.363-mile course.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
By Phil Watsonjust now
