Ferrari’s on the front row ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen in Monaco as the Monaco Grand Prix goes down on Sunday.

The seventh stop on the Formula One world championship calendar brings defending champion Max Verstappen back to the streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco, where he picked up his second of 10 wins in 2021. Today, 78 laps over 2.074 miles will determine the champion all chasing Charles Leclerc who is in the pole position for the fifth time this season.

How to Watch Monaco Grand Prix:

Match Date: May 29, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Verstappen and Leclerc are the only Formula 1 drivers to stand atop the podium in a race this season. After wins in Bahrain and Australia Leclerc held the early season points lead, only to see Verstappen charge ahead with three straight victories at Emilia Romagna, Miami, and the Spanish Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez is the only other driver to win a pole position this season. He has five top-four finishes this year after an 18th-place finish in Bahrain.

George Russell is the only driver in Formula 1 who has finished in the top five of all six races this year, yet sits merely fourth in the world drivers championship standings.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is currently sixth in the standings, having only seen the podium once in six races. Hamilton is currently in his longest winless drought since 2013, now standing at seven races since his last win.

