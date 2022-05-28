Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 3 stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Friday, Ferraris ran at the front in the first two practice sessions, with Monaco's native son Leclerc posting his best lap.

Charles Leclerc, who fell out of the top spot in the Formula 1 driver's standings after not finishing in Barcelona last week, posted the best lap in the two practice sessions on Friday for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. The final practice session is Saturday before qualifying.

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 3 Today:

Date: May 28, 2022

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Leclerc turned in a lap of 1:12.656, just 0.044 seconds ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. Red Bull Racing grabbed the next two spots in the practice session and Sergio Pérez finished 0.379 seconds back and points leader Max Verstappen came in 0.447 seconds off Leclerc's pace.

The second session was red-flagged after Daniel Ricciardo lost the rear of the car and smashed into the barriers at the Swimming Pool along the 2.074-mile street course. The McLaren team spent the first 10 minutes of the session working on the car and Ricciardo crashed shortly after taking the track, causing a roughly 10-minute delay.

The notoriously tight course has little margin for error and even less room to overtake cars. That makes qualifying vital to a driver's chances on race day.

