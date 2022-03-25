Team Ferrari looks to keep the momentum from 1-2 finish in Bahrain as Formula 1 season heads to Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari began the 2022 Formula 1 season in style with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The circuit remains in the Middle East this week, with the first open practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix set for Friday morning.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1 Today:

Date: March 25, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 1 for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Formula 1 circuit is back in Jeddah for the second time in less than four months. The inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was run Dec. 6, with Lewis Hamilton driving his Mercedes to a victory by nearly 22 seconds over Max Verstappen.

The early session on Friday is the first of two practices on the day, with a third set for Saturday before qualifying will set the starting grid for Sunday's race.

The 6.174-kilometer Jessah Corniche Circuit includes 27 turns and is the second-longest track on the Formula 1 schedule. Only the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, site of the Belgian Grand Prix, is longer at 7.004 kilometers.

Saudi Arabia is the second of 22 races in Formula 1 this season. The circuit will take a break until April 10, when the series resumes with the Australian Grand Prix.

Regional restrictions may apply.