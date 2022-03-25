Skip to main content

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Ferrari looks to keep the momentum from 1-2 finish in Bahrain as Formula 1 season heads to Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari began the 2022 Formula 1 season in style with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The circuit remains in the Middle East this week, with the first open practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix set for Friday morning.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1 Today:

Date: March 25, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 1 for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

The Formula 1 circuit is back in Jeddah for the second time in less than four months. The inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was run Dec. 6, with Lewis Hamilton driving his Mercedes to a victory by nearly 22 seconds over Max Verstappen.

The early session on Friday is the first of two practices on the day, with a third set for Saturday before qualifying will set the starting grid for Sunday's race.

The 6.174-kilometer Jessah Corniche Circuit includes 27 turns and is the second-longest track on the Formula 1 schedule. Only the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, site of the Belgian Grand Prix, is longer at 7.004 kilometers.

Saudi Arabia is the second of 22 races in Formula 1 this season. The circuit will take a break until April 10, when the series resumes with the Australian Grand Prix.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010840516h
Formula 1

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_16471667
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_17013035
NRL Rugby

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
imago1004245502h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Panama vs. Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

By Rafael Urbina9 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_17951618
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso11 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate center Leon Draisaitl (29) scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators celebrate the goal scored by center Matt Duchene (95) against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy