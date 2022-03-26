Skip to main content

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saudia Arabia Grand Prix third practice takes place on Saturday morning after missile attacks threatened the whole event.

An attack at a nearby oil depot during Friday's practice sessions raised questions about whether the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix would take place, but team owners confirmed the race weekend would continue. Drivers later met for more than four hours, leaving after midnight in agreement they would race this weekend. The final practice session is set for Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Practice 3 Today:

Date: March 26, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 3 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

Charles Leclerc dominated Friday's two practice sessions coming off Sunday's season-opening win in Bahrain. His Ferrari ran the fastest lap at 1:30.772 on the 3.836-mile Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the first session, .116 seconds faster than defending Formula 1 series champion Max Verstappen.

The second practice on Friday was more of the same. Leclerc posted the fastest lap of the day at 1:30.074, but with 20 minutes to go in the session, he went into the wall on Turn 4 and returned to the pits after 15 laps. Verstappen again ran the second-fastest time, .14 seconds slower than Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton finished with the ninth-best time in the first practice at 1:32.364 but shaved nearly two seconds off that in Practice 2 with a lap clocked at 1:30.513, fifth-fastest in the later session. Hamilton finished third in Bahrain behind Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz, who was fourth (1:31.139) in Practice 1 and third in the later session (1.30.320).

Qualifying is scheduled for later Saturday in Jeddah.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

