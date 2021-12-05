How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Just two races remain in the 2021 Formula 1 season, with Max Verstappen clinging to a close lead in the points.

Formula 1 will make its inaugural visit to the street course in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 21st round of the Formula 1 season will see Lewis Hamilton starting on the pole.

How to Watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Race Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points in the F1 standings, but Hamilton has won two races in a row. He was 19 points back after Verstappen won in Mexico City, but is now in position to take the points lead if he can win on Sunday and have Verstappen finish third or worse.

While Verstappen has finished first or second in six consecutive races, there is some concern, as Verstappen made contact with the wall in qualifying, which could have potentially impacted his car's gearbox.

Because F1 has never visited this track, there's a lot of unknowns heading into Sunday. The Formula 2 race showed the importance of track position though, which should give Hamilton an edge, as he starts first on the grid, with teammate Valterri Bottas starting second. Verstappen is set to roll off third, though could be penalized five spots if the team is forced to make a gearbox change. That could put him in a tough spot with the points standings so tight right now.

Hamilton and Verstappen have combined to win 16 of the 20 races so far this season.

