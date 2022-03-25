Skip to main content

How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Practice 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will be looking for answers after a DNF in Bahrain last weekend

Red Bull Racing stalwart Max Verstappen will be on the track Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as drivers prepare for Sunday's Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The second practice session comes two hours after the conclusion of the first.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 2 Today:

Date: March 25, 2022

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 2 for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

Suspected fuel pump problems ended the race early for both Red Bull Racing Hondas last week. Verstappen was trailing race-winner Charles Leclerc when his car lost power with three laps to go. Teammate Sergio Perez suffered the same fate while running third on the final lap.

The world champion won a narrow victory over Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton last year, taking the crown by eight points. Verstappen comes to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit already in a 26-point hole behind Leclerc in the early-season standings. 

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, is second with 18 points, while Hamilton is third with 15 after his podium finish last weekend.

En route to the championship in 2021, Verstappen won 10 races and finished on the podium 18 times. 

Hamilton won last year in Saudi Arabia, taking the checkered flag 21.825 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Qualifying for Sunday's race will be held on Saturday.

