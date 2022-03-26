Skip to main content

How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charles Leclerc posted the fastest practice lap on Friday ahead of Saturday's qualifying on the long, winding circuit in Jeddah

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia hosts its second Formula 1 Series race in four months on Sunday, with the starting grid to be determined in qualifying on Saturday.

How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying Today:

Date: March 26, 2022

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Charles Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain last weekend and set the pace in Friday's two practice runs. His fastest trip around the 3.836-mile course was in the second practice session when he turned in a 1:30.074 lap. But he went into the barrier on Turn 4 later in the practice and headed to the garage to assess the damage.

Defending series champion Max Verstappen had the second-fastest lap on Friday, followed by Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. The final open practice was held Saturday prior to qualifying.

Hamilton won the inaugural F1 event at the track on Dec. 5. Starting at the front of the grid, the British driver finished 21.825 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Last Sunday in Sakhir, Bahrain, Leclerc held off teammate Sainz by 5.598 seconds to get the win, picking up 26 driver points by also completing the fastest lap. Hamilton finished third, moving up when Red Bull Racing's tandem of Verstappen and Sergio Perez both had engine problems late in the race and did not finish.

