Spain Grand Prix, Practice 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The world of Formula One has exploded recently getting ready for today’s Spain Grand Prix Practice session one.

Charles Leclerc enters the Spain Grand Prix as the leader on the Formula One circuit as qualifying for the race begins today. The drivers head to Spain and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track for qualifying, practice and then the race.

How to Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 1 today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Top racer Max Verstappen puts the audience and fans in the car for a virtual lap of the course in the Spain Grand Prix.

Entering today’s race, Leclerc has a 19-point lead on Verstappen overall in the standings. Leclerc and his Ferrari team, with teammate Carlos Sainz (No. 5 in the standings), look to keep their lead as Formula 1 enters the fifth race of the season.

Verstappen is on the Red Bull team, with Sergio Pérez (No. 3 in the standings) as that team is neck-and-neck with the Ferrari team.

Those two teams are the ones to watch as they battle it out at the top of the standings. The Ferrari Team has 157 points, No. 1 in the standings, with the Red Bull Team right behind with 151 points overall.

