The third and final practice for Formula 1’s Spain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday as the racers get ready for qualifying.

The racers have been on the track practicing as we enter this morning’s final session at the Spain Grand Prix and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track. All of the best racers in the world for Formula 1, one of the fastest-rising sports and circuits in the world, are set to take the track this weekend in Spain.

How to Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 3 today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The top racers on the Formula 1 circuit are finalizing their approaches and strategy on the track for the Spain Grand Prix this weekend:

This is the final practice on the track after the racers were able to get out and feel things out yesterday between two practice sessions. Once this session ends, the group will then drive for qualifying and the pole before Sunday’s race.

Without having the qualifying numbers and results, the odds have Max Verstappen (+110) as the favorite, with Charles Leclerc (+140) right there with him as the other favorite.

The next closest odds go to Carlos Sainz (+1100), nearly 1000 points off of the two drivers at the top of the standings.

Formula 1 has become a two-man race between Verstappen and Leclerc in what is becoming one of the best rivalries in the world of racing and sports overall.

