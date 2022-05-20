Spain Grand Prix, Practice 2 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second practice session for the Spain Grand Prix and Formula One rolls on this morning.

The fifth race of the season for the Formula One circuit heads to Spain and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track as the best racers get practice in ahead of the race this weekend. Charles Leclerc is the leader overall on the season, but Max Verstappen is making a furious play for the top spot with how he has been racing and finishing over the first four races.

How to Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 2 today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Bull Team takes the fans inside the car for a virtual lap around the Spain Grand Prix track ahead of the race this weekend.

Just behind Leclerc is Verstappen, who has 89 total points so far this season. He has had a great start with three wins so far. 

Verstappen has won the last two races and looks to make it a third in a row in Spain after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix on his way to this race.

With so much on the line, today’s practice will be huge for all the racers, Leclerc and Verstappen, especially as they look to build on their stranglehold over Formula One this season.

