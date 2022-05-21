How to Watch Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

The festivities for the Spanish Grand Prix are well underway. With three practice rounds complete, it is time for the qualifying stage. Make sure to stick around and tune in for the race on May 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET. This race will take place in Barcelona, Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. This is one of the oldest raceways in the world opening in 1913.

How to Watch Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: May 21, 2022

Qualifying Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was at the top after the first practice. He has the second-best odds to win this race at 2.20. Lewis Hamilton is the defending champion of the Spanish Grand Prix. He beat out Max Verstappen after a very neck and neck race. Hamilton is not the overall favorite in this year's race though.

That title belongs to Verstappen at 2.00. Also ahead of Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell is the hometown favorite, Carlos Sainz. He and fellow countryman Fernando Alonso were receiving huge chants of their names at the second practice round.

It has been reported though that Mercedes has made some marketable improvements, especially to the floor of the vehicle coming into this race. Both Russell and Hamilton expressed their enthusiasm for the improvements and both had cars in the top three after FP2. Can this be the race that kicks their season into a higher gear? We'll know even more answers after the qualifying round.

