How to Watch the Turkish Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas will start on the pole on Sunday at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton topped the speed charts in qualifying for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, but the seven-time Formula 1 champion was assessed a 10-spot grid penalty, moving Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to the pole position.

How to Watch Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix:

Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Race Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Third in the points standings right now behind Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Bottas is still searching for his first win of the season. He had two wins last season but finished just 14th in the Turkish Grand Prix.

F1 returned to Turkey last season for the first time since 2011, with Hamilton coming away with the victory. He also won the 2010 running of this race.

Sebastian Vettel, who starts 10th in this year's race, is the other active driver with a victory in Istanbul.

Lance Stroll led 32 laps of last year's race. Vettel's Aston Martin teammate will start eighth on Sunday.

As for the points battle, just two points separate Hamilton from Verstappen. The Red Bull driver will start second in the Turkish Grand Prix, putting him in a position to grab the points lead away from Hamilton with a strong run. Hamilton will have to navigate a lot of traffic to get to the front of this one.

But Verstappen was just sixth in last year's running, earning eight points to Hamilton's 25. If the Mercedes machine shows speed on Sunday as it did in qualifying, Hamilton's poor starting spot might not matter too much. Sebastian Vettel drove from 11th up to third last year, and three of the top five finishers started outside of the top 10.