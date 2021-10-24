How to Watch United States Grand Prix

Formula One is back in the United States for the first time since 2019 with the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

How to Watch Formula 1 United States Grand Prix:

Race Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Max Verstappen will be on the pole for the race after running a 1:32.91 qualifying lap. Lewis Hamilton will start second. The two drivers also sit first and second in the Formula One point standings, with Verstappen leading Hamilton by six points.

Valtteri Bottas, who will start ninth in Austin because of a grid penalty, is third in points.

This will be Formula One's ninth trip to Austin. Lewis Hamilton has dominated at the track, winning five of the eight races.

The other winners were Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Bottas, who won in 2019 and led 31 laps while Hamilton led 25 laps and finished second. Vettel was 12th in qualifying while Raikkonen was 18th, so neither driver is likely to have much of an impact on this race.

No one has ever won this race from a starting position worse than second, setting up what should be a race-long battle from the two championship favorites. History is obviously on Hamilton's side because of his success here, but Verstappen has finished at least fourth in four of his five races here. A 20th-place finish in 2016 because of an engine issue is the one blemish on his United States Grand Prix record.

