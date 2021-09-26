September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch VTB Russian Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A wet qualifying session gave Lando Norris his first career pole.
Author:

Sunday's VTB Russian Grand Prix has a chance to be one of the most chaotic races of the 2021 Formula 1 season after a rain-soaked qualifying session put a penalty on Max Verstappen.

How to Watch Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix:

Race Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Race Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Russian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Verstappen, the current points leader, was penalized three grid positions because of an incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix, but a change to his car's power unit means that he will actually roll off in the last position on Sunday.

Hamilton, the four-time defending champion, is second in points to Verstappen, trailing by just five points. Hamilton has won this race four times and has never finished worse than fourth. This will be Hamilton's best chance to retake the points lead.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has just one podium at this track in six starts, though he has finished fifth or better in four consecutive Russian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start on the pole for the first time in his F1 career. Norris finished second two weeks ago in the Grand Prix of Italy as McLaren F1 swept the top two spots. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo will start fifth on Sunday.

Valtteri Bottas is a two-time winner of this event, but a poor qualifying run has Bottas rolling off in seventh position. Bottas holds the record for lowest starting position to win this event, twice driving to victory after starting third.

Bottas and Hamilton are the only former Russian Grand Prix winners in this field.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Russian Grand Prix

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16528681
Formula 1

How to Watch VTB Russian Grand Prix

1 minute ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gestures as he runs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) audibles during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Randy Moss talks with Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Cent02 7hmlz1hmeoi1cqfe8etz Original
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy