How to Watch VTB Russian Grand Prix

Sunday's VTB Russian Grand Prix has a chance to be one of the most chaotic races of the 2021 Formula 1 season after a rain-soaked qualifying session put a penalty on Max Verstappen.

How to Watch Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix:

Race Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Race Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Russian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Verstappen, the current points leader, was penalized three grid positions because of an incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix, but a change to his car's power unit means that he will actually roll off in the last position on Sunday.

Hamilton, the four-time defending champion, is second in points to Verstappen, trailing by just five points. Hamilton has won this race four times and has never finished worse than fourth. This will be Hamilton's best chance to retake the points lead.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has just one podium at this track in six starts, though he has finished fifth or better in four consecutive Russian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start on the pole for the first time in his F1 career. Norris finished second two weeks ago in the Grand Prix of Italy as McLaren F1 swept the top two spots. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo will start fifth on Sunday.

Valtteri Bottas is a two-time winner of this event, but a poor qualifying run has Bottas rolling off in seventh position. Bottas holds the record for lowest starting position to win this event, twice driving to victory after starting third.

Bottas and Hamilton are the only former Russian Grand Prix winners in this field.

Regional restrictions may apply.